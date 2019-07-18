Convicted Bazetta Twp. steroid dealer pleads guilty to money laundering

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for November 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Bazetta who was already convicted of trafficking in steroids will now plead guilty to money laundering charges, according to court documents.

Joseph Stiver and Justin Robbins, of Detroit, were charged with money laundering in connection to their illegal steroid operation that provided drugs to people and received money through fraudulent accounts set up with stolen identities, according to investigators.

Investigators say some of those fake accounts were set up with stolen information from members of Gold’s Gym in Howland.

In the steroid selling scheme, Stiver would also attempt to conceal customer payments by having them use wire services or purchase cards such as MoneyPak or Greendot, according to investigators.

Stiver would use Robbin’s name and other aliases to receive the wired money in the Detroit/Ann Arbor, Michigan area where Robbins lived.

Robbins would transfer money from the store value cards to an account where Stiver would have access. Robbins would take his cut of the money and turn the rest over to Stiver who would pay his suppliers for other “drug trafficking goods that were used in Stiver’s steroid distribution scheme.”

Stiver was sentenced in 2014 to one year in prison on drug trafficking charges in connection to the illegal sale of steroids.