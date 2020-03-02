Convicted bank robber could face extra time in lower court sentencing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man already serving 14 years in connection with a Liberty bank robbery is now facing additional time for the robbery and exchanging fire with a police officer.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 24, pleaded guilty Monday in Trumbull Common Pleas Court to aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Hawkins exchanged gunfire with a police officer working security at the Home Savings and Loan on Belmont Avenue last July when he tried to rob it.

Hawkins was injured in the exchange and was found wounded in a nearby parking lot.

He was sentenced in January in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on the aggravated robbery charges and was also charged on the local level as well to include the felonious assault charge.

Hawkins will be sentenced at a later date. The defense is requesting 13 years while prosecutors are recommending 25. Any sentence will be served concurrently with his federal sentence.