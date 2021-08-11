Construction zone accident closes Canfield road

A construction zone accident Wednesday has closed a road in Canfield.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A construction zone accident Wednesday has closed a road in Canfield.

According to city officials, U.S. Route 224, between Cardinal Drive and Route 46, is closed to traffic.

The accident involving a dump truck took out approximately five utility poles.

Ohio Edison is on the scene making repairs and working to remove the dump truck, which is entangled in the power lines.

That section of road will likely be closed all night.

