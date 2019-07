Nearly $40 million in new construction is happening around campus this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is another busy summer for construction at Youngstown State University.

The Old City Printing building at the corner of Phelps Street and Wood Street is coming down. It is being demolished to make way for a new parking lot.

The vacant building and another one next to it are being demolished. Nearly $40 million in new construction is happening around campus this summer.