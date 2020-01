Some trails in the forest will be temporarily closed during construction

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mauthe Bridge in the Poland Municipal Forest is finally getting fixed.

Murphy Contracting of Youngstown has been awarded the contract to repair the bridge.

Work will get underway this March and should take about 60 days.

Some trails in the forest will be closed during construction because of the heavy equipment that will be there.

The pedestrian bridge was closed last July for safety reasons.