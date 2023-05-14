YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As road construction “barrels” on, some projects starting this week in the Valley may have an impact on drivers’ commutes.

Here’s a quick rundown of some new, major route closures, lane restrictions and detours coming up the week of May 14. Remember that work will be completed in accordance with weather conditions.

Mahoning County

Beaver, Green and Goshen townships: Starting Monday, state Route 534 between the Columbiana County line and Calla Road will have various lane restrictions for resurfacing.

Youngstown: Repair work begins Monday on the Center Street bridge from Poland Avenue and Wilson Avenue. Work will take place 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week, and there will be various lane restrictions as crews with the street department and the county engineers’ office complete repairs. The project is expected to be done by Friday.

Youngstown: Starting Monday, bridge painting at I-680 and Four Mile Run will cause various lane restrictions until the project is done. The work is expected to be finished around mid-June.

Trumbull County

Brookfield Township: As of Sunday, all left turns at the U.S. Route 62 and Broadway Avenue intersection are permanently closed. Route 62 along Bedford Road and Broadway Avenue have various lane restriction while construction is underway.