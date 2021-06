(WKBN) – Two roads will be temporarily closed for road construction projects in Trumbull County.

Beginning Monday, June 14, State Route 305 between U.S. 422 and State Route 534 will be closed through late June for culvert repairs. The detour will be U.S. 422 to State Route 534.

State Route 88 in West Farmington will be closed between State Route 534 and Old State Road beginning June 7. The road will be closed until Friday, June 11, as crews make drainage repairs.