It will house the Penguin's men's and women's tennis teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The indoor tennis center at Youngstown State University is taking shape on the west edge of campus.

On Friday, construction crews were working on the center at the corner of Belmont Ave. and Scott Street.

The shell of the building is currently up. It will house the Penguin’s men’s and women’s tennis teams.

The center is costing the university $4 million.

The indoor tennis center is expected to be done by the end of this year.