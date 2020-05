The construction should be completed within five to six months

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction on the Wick Recreation Area Facility in the Mill Creek Park began Monday.

The construction will take place behind the Judge Morley Performing Arts Pavillion at the facility.

Construction includes the building of a new maintenance building and site work to support the maintenance work of the facility.

Access to the project site will be closed to the public for the duration of the project. The construction should be completed within five to six months.