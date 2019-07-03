Construction on Market Street, SR 82 may cause delays for drivers in Warren, Howland

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the work will be wrapped up by November

(WKBN) – In about two weeks, people driving from Warren to Howland will have a new construction project to worry about.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is making improvements to the interchange between State Route 82 and Market Street.

The work begins on July 15.

First, the ramp from Market Street in Warren to Market Street in Howland will close.

The next stage will see the portion of road from Market Street in Howland to Market Street in Warren closing.

Detours will be posted.

ODOT says the work will be wrapped up by November.