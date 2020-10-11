Construction moves to final phase for the roundabout at Route 62 and East State St. in Hermitage

The roundabout will fully open on October 26

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The construction of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street in Hermitage is expected to into the final phase of work starting this week.

The barrier wall will be removed and the final paving will be completed on the northern portion of the roundabout near the Shenango Valley Mall entrance in the final phase.

The mall entrance leg of the roundabout is expected to open the week of October 19. The roundabout will fully open on October 26.

Route 62 will remain closed near the entrance of the Red Lobster until October 26.

A car detour is posted using Route 18 and East State Street. A truck detour is posted using Route 18, Maple Drive, and East State Street.

Additional work, including highway lighting installation, at the intersection is scheduled to continue into November 2020.