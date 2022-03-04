CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As people filed into this year’s HBA Home and Garden Show, vendors say many of the problems they experienced last year are still being felt.

“We had issues with availability. We’ve had issues with timing, delivery,” said Chris Mikol, with Executive Landscaping.

On top of all of that, fuel costs are way up this year, and with the war in Ukraine, prices and supplies of fertilizer are already being affected. Russia is one of the world’s top suppliers of fertilizer products.

“Fertilizer, you know, we use that in our plantings. We use it for lawn care. Farmers are going to be greatly affected by it,” Mikol said.

In the meantime, those in the home construction and remodeling business are putting lessons learned when building supplies, like doors and window sashes, became scarce.

“We’re still back-ordered on some supplies, but we just try and stay ahead of it and order as soon as we know what our customers want,” said Erica Ramunno, of Rammuno Construction.

Ramunno said her family-run company built 15 to 20 new homes last year, saying the prices being paid for existing homes makes building new worthwhile.

“We start from the bottom and we build up, and it’s nice to see people come in and be able to design what they want to design,” she said.

Wanda Zavatsky, of Austintown, was in attendance at Friday’s show and talked about possibly selling her home in the next couple of years, knowing she’ll need to start planning now for the items they want and the prices they’ll have to pay.

“We’ve gotta fix it up a little bit, ’cause we’ve been in that one 16 years, and so we’re looking at countertops to update the countertops,” she said.

The Home and Garden Show runs through Sunday at the Canfield Fairgrounds.