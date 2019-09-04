Construction going as planned on part of Kinsman road washed away by July storm

If all goes according to plan, cars will be allowed back on the road by early October

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Contractors are on the ground in Kinsman restoring the access road on Lakeview Drive.

It’s been over two months since neighbors in the Lakelands development have been able to access their homes with a car. But now with the project in place, there’s an estimated completion date.

Neighbors are ready for their lives to get back to normal.

“Came down here to see if they made any progress on the bridge,” said Ken Stafford.

Stafford has lived on Lakeview Drive for 27 years. For the past two months, he’s been living with his son.

He said it’s been hard for him and his neighbors, but he can’t believe how much it’s brought everyone together.

“The community has gotten together so much and we haven’t done that for five years,” he said.

The contracting company said their goal was to be completed 60 days after the start date. They’ve been working for about two weeks now.

So, if all goes according to plan, cars will be allowed back on the road by early October.

The crew said they’re leaving an opening for water to pass through under the bridge so they don’t run into even more problems down the line like the ones that caused the flood.

Both the contractors and locals don’t think there will ever be a lake there again.

Stafford believes they will do something with the new land.

“Part of it down there right now is like a park. When the water came through, it brought a lot of junk with it. We gotta clean that up but hey, it keeps us together,” he said.