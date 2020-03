Company officials say they're meeting daily amid the coronavirus outbreak

MONACA, Pa. (WKBN) – Construction at the Shell cracker plant in Monaca, Pennsylvania, will continue.

In a statement Tuesday the company said: “Our goal is to always to keep our workers safe from health and safety risks including those of COVID-19.”

Company officials are meeting daily about the situation.

There are about 8,500 workers on site.

Work is expected to continue for at least another year.