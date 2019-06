TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Roadwork on State Route 305 will begin Monday.

There will be several lane restrictions for the $5.1 million resurfacing project.

This will affect the City of Cortland, Southington, Champion, Bazetta, Fowler & Hartford Townships. The area is between SR 534 and SR 7.

The project is expected to be complete in the middle of September but there is no exact date.