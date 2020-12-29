Construction company volunteers repairing Youngstown home’s porch after crash

Last week, a car crashed into a home on West Ravenwood Ave. on the city's south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News is following up on a damaged porch in Youngstown and the concerted effort to help out the homeowners.

The family living there said they couldn’t afford to fix the damage.

Some local companies donated materials and labor after hearing about the story.

On Tuesday, RJS Construction was finishing up with repairs.

“We weren’t trying to make a profit off of it. Some of my guys I got on other jobs. These guys donated their time. They didn’t get paid for any of this either. That was just, Christmas-wise, we wanted to donate back to the community,” said Robert Shaw of RJS Construction.

At the time of the crash, police were chasing a suspect.

They arrested Robert Manigault a short time later.