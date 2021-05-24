Construction closing roads throughout Mahoning County

Work will be done in places like Austintown and Lowellville

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Construction season is always busy — work has already started in Mahoning County.

In Austintown, crews are currently working on cap construction on the bridges along Kirk Road, near the Turner Road intersection at the Turnpike Bridge. The area is expected to be closed until June 11.

In Lowellville, Villa Marie Road is closed through Wednesday between Hubbard and Bedford roads. Crews are working on fixing the culverts.

Either Tuesday or Wednesday, work on Raccoon Road will begin.

Work on Calla Road is now pushed to this Wednesday through Friday.

On June 4, repaving will begin on Mahoning Avenue. Until then, you will see some preliminary work, including milling of the road.