Construction begins on new power line in Lordstown benefitting 15,000 people

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction is underway on a power system to help support the new battery plant in Trumbull County.

FirstEnergy is building a new high-voltage power line in Lordstown to accommodate the future needs of Ultium Cells LLC.

It will also service more than 15,000 Ohio Edison customers in Lordstown and its surrounding communities.

According to FirstEnergy, the power line is expected to help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages in the area.

The line extends about 3.5 miles and is part of a $12 million project. The project is expected to be completed in early 2022.