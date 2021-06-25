Conneaut Lake Park announces opening date

CONNEAUT, Pa. (WKBN) – Some good news for fans of Conneaut Lake Park Friday: The amusement park in Crawford County will open a week from Friday.

When the park opens, there will be 14 rides for the kids and eight adult rides.

The Blue Streak roller coaster will not operate this season as the new owner continues to evaluate the condition of the famous ride.

It was announced earlier this year that the Tumble Bug ride was being removed from the park.

Plans also call to convert the bumper car ride into a dance hall.