(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, chair of the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, will discuss his subcommittee’s findings on the security failures at the Capitol during riots on January 6.

Ryan is holding a virtual press conference at 12:30 p.m. with more details on those findings.

Earlier today, the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police testified before a House panel.