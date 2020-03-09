Congressman Tim Ryan speaks at legislators event at Stambaugh Auditorium

Ryan says the technology industry is moving forward in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday morning, Valley Congressman Tim Ryan spoke at the regional chamber’s Lattes and Legislators event at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Ryan says the technology industry is moving forward in the area with things like the Business Incubator, America Makes and additive manufacturing.

He also highlighted some of the successes the Valley has seen just recently.

“At TJX, over a thousand jobs in Lordstown’s huge facility. We got the GM LG Battery Plant’s gonna be about 1,100 jobs. We got the Lordstown Motors making electric trucks. That’s supposed to be at 400 to 500 jobs by the end of the year. Potentially thousands of jobs. So there’s a lot of really cool stuff happening here,” said Ryan.

He hopes it will give kids from the area the chance to stay here or move back.