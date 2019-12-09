Congressman Tim Ryan presents $250K in drug-free community grants

The grants will be used to enhance local programs to combat youth substance abuse

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County is getting a big boost to help in the fight against substance abuse.

Congressman Tim Ryan was in town Monday morning to present $250,000 in drug-free community grants.

The money is going to Drug Free Mahoning County and the Youngstown Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program.

Each group gets half.

There was a special ceremony to present the funds at the Youngstown Incubator downtown.

“These are the kinds of programs we need to continue to support in Washington D.C. This money gets on the ground in local communities, addresses a lot of needs and saves a lot of money in the long run,” said Ryan.

The grants will be used to enhance local programs to combat youth substance abuse.

The money is made possible through the Drug Free Communities Act of 1997.