Congressman Tim Ryan on veterans, a possible Trump impeachment and GM Lordstown

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, Congressman Tim Ryan spoke at a Veterans Day ceremony in Warren.

He was the special speaker at the First Presbyterian Church of Warren’s event, talking about veterans and the significance of the holiday.

“The suicide rate, quite frankly, is way too high. There’s still 20 to 22 vets a day who are taking their own lives,” Ryan said.

We caught up with Ryan after the ceremony to get his opinion on a few topics. One being the process to impeach President Donald Trump, a process that he supports.

“Some things are beyond Democrat/Republican, some things are about protecting the interests of the country. Having a president use his power, his authority to personally investigate someone he’s running against for elected office is way out of bounds,” he said.

The congressman has not yet endorsed a Democrat for president but said he’ll be making a decision soon.

“I want someone that I know that I can call and, as I move up on the Appropriations Committee, to have a president that represents our views,” he said.

Ryan also commented on last week’s announcement that Lordstown Motors Corp. had bought the GM Lordstown plant. He said he was excited that something is going in there, but disappointed it wasn’t General Motors.

“I’ve offered some programming at the Department of Energy to help companies convert facilities like General Motors over to next-generation vehicles or next-generation batteries. So that is put in the Energy Bill. I got that in this year, so we’re going to try to work with the company to see if they want to access that loan program,” he said.

Ryan said it’s significant that Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns will make Lordstown his headquarters and that he plans to work with the UAW.

He also said the company is getting a built-in workforce and hopes a livable wage of $25-30 an hour comes with the jobs.