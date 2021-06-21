Congressman Tim Ryan holds news conference explaining new child tax credit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There may be some money coming soon from the federal government to parents of children under 17.

On Monday, Congressman Tim Ryan held a news conference inside the Youngstown Business Incubator in downtown Youngstown. It was to tell parents with children 17 and younger about some money that’s going to be coming their way come the middle part of July.

Ryan called the news conference to explain the expansion of the child tax credit that was recently passed under the American Rescue plan.

There are all kinds of different qualifications, but for the most part, it will affect parents filing jointly making $150,000 a year or less. They’re going to be getting $300 a month in their bank accounts for any children infant through five years old and $250 a month per child for children ages six to 17.

Ryan was asked if these families getting additional money will prevent them from re-entering the workforce.

“I think this is going to actually encourage people to go back into the workforce. The federal government $300 is going away in Ohio. These folks are working. Yes, it’s based on previous tax returns, but if we’re going to keep it rolling, they need to be out and be working,” Ryan said.

Ryan says he would like to make this child tax credit permanent and says it may go that way.

Ryan also says there’s not a lot of republican support for it, but President Biden supports it, though he doesn’t know if it’ll be permanent or to the degree that it is right now.