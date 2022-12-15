Washington, D.C. (WKBN) — Valley Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH-13) delivered his final remarks Thursday on the floor of the United States House of Representatives.

In the speech, Congressman Ryan reflected on his decades of service representing the people of Northeast Ohio in Congress and shared his vision for a new, “better America.”

“If there’s one thing I hope that all members and all citizens can grasp and touch, it’s gratitude. I feel tremendously grateful to come from a working-class family in Ohio and end up here for 20 years, serving the communities that I grew up in, that I played sports in, that I raised my family in, and it’s an honor to be a citizen of the United States,” Ryan said in the speech.

Ryan ran for Senate but was defeated by Republican JD Vance in November.

