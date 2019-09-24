Congressman Tim Ryan calls President Trump ‘a mobster’

Ryan is among the Democrats calling for Trump's impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN/AP) – Valley Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan had some strong words for the president Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection.

In response to the House of Representatives’ ongoing oversight and calls for impeachment, Ryan tweeted:

President Trump is a mobster. We must impeach. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) September 24, 2019

Ryan has been critical of how Trump handled General Motors in Lordstown and its laid-off workers.

“President Trump came to Youngstown and told us not to sell our homes — but where is he now? I am working every day to do my part, but it is time for President Trump and GM to do theirs,” he said.

Earlier this month, Ryan also blasted the president for taking $3.6 billion from military construction funding to build his border wall.

“It’s outrageous that President Trump is stealing billions of dollars from our military and simultaneously subverting Congress to pay for his ineffective, expensive vanity project,” Ryan said. “While this administration continues to demonstrate its lack of respect for our Armed Forces, this misguided action undermines military preparedness and national security at home and abroad. It’s clear as day where Trump’s priorities lie — with his personal vanity.”

Democrats moved swiftly in favor of a probe in recent days following reports that Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic foe Joe Biden and his son.

Trump called the impending inquiry a “witch hunt” and predicted it would be a “positive for me.”