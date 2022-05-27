(WKBN) — As we learn more about that terrible day when 22 died in that Texas elementary school, Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said it’s time for lawmakers to act.

Details continue to emerge as the investigation into Tuesday’s shootings in Uvalde. The Congressman said he and his colleagues need to come up with changes that will preserve the rights of law-abiding people and still keep guns out of the wrong hands.

“It’s not gonna be one political party either. I mean it’s gotta be both sides have to come together to say ‘Look, we’re just, we don’t want to live this way anymore and we don’t want to keep seeing this’ and it keeps happening, unfortunately, and it’s gonna keep happening until we do something,” said Ryan.

Tuesday’s horrific shooting left 19 young children, two of their teachers and the gunman himself dead.