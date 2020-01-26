Congressman Tim Ryan announces military academy nominees

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, over a dozen local students got one step closer to their dream of attending a national military academy.
They were nominated by Valley Congressman Time Ryan.
Jason Wilson is a senior at Poland Seminary and he is one of the 13 students from the Valley’s 13th district to be nominated to attend a national service academy in the fall.
He received nominations to both the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Military Academy.
Wilson is now one step closer to his goal of leading by example.
“The only schools in the United States that train leaders as their primary goal are the service academies, and that’s exactly what I want to be doing,” said Wilson.
Congressman Ryan is in year 14 of nominating high school seniors to these academies.
For the past few years, he’s noticed an increase in female nominees.
“The fact that they unabashedly apply and go for it, I think it’s a real sign of the times. You need all the talent you can get in the military and across society. Having these women is a great thing,” said Ryan.
After waiting patiently the last few months, Madison Schaefer was nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.
She’s one of five girls in the group of nominees.
Schaefer is most excited about mixing education with service for her country.
“I love putting service before myself, and coming here to accept this nomination is like a dream come true,” said Schaefer.
Ryan said his favorite part about the nominations is being able to follow each student’s journey.
“It’s just so great to say, hey, remember when we met fifteen years ago, and out sons and daughters are doing X, Y and Z. It’s really heartening,” Ryan said.
The nominees are as follows:
- Joseph Bruno
Son of Jessica Archer
Canfield High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
- Spencer Clark
Daughter of Richard and Lisa Clark
Clark Classical Academy and Kent State University
United States Naval Academy
- Matthew Dunlany
Son of Joseph and Jeanette Dunlany
Boardman High School
United States Merchant Marine Academy
- Samuel Dutt
Son of Earl and Amy Dutt
Woodridge High School
United States Air Force Academy
- Elizabeth Gajski
Daughter of Francis and Christine Gajski
Howland High School
United States Naval Academy
- Jackson Gallagher
Son of Thomas and Stephanie Gallagher
Cuyahoga Falls High School and University of Akron
United States Naval Academy
- Nathaniel Hall
Son of Thomas and Amanda Hall
Streetsboro High School
United States Naval Academy
- Carissa Hartley
Daughter of Brent and Judith Hartley
Austintown Fitch High School and Youngstown State University
United States Air Force Academy
- Ava Izenour
Daughter of Josh and Michelle Izenour
Poland Seminary High School
United States Naval Academy
- Carson Lewis
Son of John and Eva Lewis
Howland High School
United States Naval Academy
- Nathaniel Longberry
Son of Joshua and Talia Longberry
Niles McKinley High School and Youngstown State University
United States Naval Academy
- Madison Schaefer
Daughter of Chris and Maria Schaefer
Howland High School
United State Airs Force Academy
- Jason Wilson Jr.
Son of Jason and Leah Marie Wilson
Poland Seminary High School and Youngstown State University
United States Air Force Academy