Congressman Ryan to discuss updates on investigation into violence at Capitol

Ryan will be speaking at 2:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan (D-OH) will give an update on the ongoing investigation into the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Ryan will discuss updates in the investigation, Friday’s Democratic Caucus conference call and the passing of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was injured in Wednesday’s violence. 

Ryan will be speaking at 2:30 p.m. WKBN will be live streaming his press conference. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

