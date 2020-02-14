Congressman Ryan says funding border wall steals military money

He says part of that money was $365 million for the new C-130J aircraft

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump has diverted money out of his new budget plan that could jeopardize money for the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

Trump announced Thursday that he is taking $3.8 billion allocated for military aircraft programs and putting it toward the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The local airbase was one of two bases in the running for those planes.

In a statement, Congressman Tim Ryan sent to First News, he calls the re-purposing of the funds an abuse of power that he feels is both illegal and unconstitutional.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended Trump’s decision, saying it should not have been a surprise.

“I’d say this much, border security is national security and national security is our mission. I think many NATO allies understand that as well. The action we took is legal under the law. I think that should be no surprise and I’ll just leave it at that for now,” said Esper.

Ryan says using the money for a border wall is stealing the money meant for the military.

He says he will continue to use his position on the Defense Appropriation’s Subcommittee to get funds for the new aircraft.