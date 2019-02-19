Congressman Ryan on possible presidential run: 'The country's falling behind' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said he hasn't made up his mind yet about running for president in 2020 but he hasn't ruled it out either.

Ryan said he's concerned about the economy, workers and the division in the country. Those are reasons why he told us on Monday that he's strongly considering a presidential bid.

"Areas like ours need help at the federal level in a big way. Not small steps, but big steps," Ryan said. "The country's falling behind. China's breathing down our neck, and working people are suffering and I want to do something about it."

He first revealed he was seriously considering a presidential run to CNN last week.

Ryan previously challenged Nancy Pelosi for house speakership in 2016 but lost.