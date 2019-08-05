Congressman Ryan on gun control: ‘This needs to get done now’

"There's dead people in Dayton because this country has failed to keep weapons of war out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them," Tim Ryan said.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan is not holding back when it comes to gun control. On Monday, he demanded lawmakers in Washington take action now.

Ryan doesn’t seem to have lost any of the anger he displayed over the weekend after mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.

Even when President Trump addressed the nation this morning, calling for stronger background checks on gun sales, Ryan complained we’ve heard this from the administration before.

“Completely reversed course on it and nothing got done, and so we’ve got to do something,” Ryan said.

He took himself off the campaign trail over the last couple of days so he could attend vigils and other events in Dayton.

When asked why lawmakers haven’t been able to address gun control in the past even when Democrats controlled both houses of Congress and the White House, Ryan said he was only interested in looking ahead.

“Look, this needs to get done now. We can live in the past all we want but look at all the mass shootings that we’ve watched on TV since 2010.”

Ryan admitted the shootings over the weekend have changed things and made people angrier.