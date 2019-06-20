Congressman Ryan hopes new spending bill allows for 910th Airlift Wing update

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station could be getting new planes if the spending bill passes the Senate

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station is a step closer to getting new planes.

Congressman Tim Ryan announced Wednesday that the House passed a spending bill, which includes money for four new C-130J airplanes.

Ryan is hoping to replace the Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s 30-year-old fleet.

The C-130J Super Hercules aircraft has not yet been designated for the 910th Airlift Wing.

The Senate must still pass the spending bill for it to happen.

The 910th Airlift Wing uses C-130 planes for its aerial spray mission and combat support.