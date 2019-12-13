Congressman Ryan hopeful for future of Air Reserve Station in Vienna with C-130Js

The Defense Appropriations Bill was approved for four C-130Js

(WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s hopeful for the future of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

In a news conference on Thursday, Ryan talked about the possibility of upgrades to the C-130 fleet.

The next step is getting the funding, which Ryan says is a priority.

“We’ve positioned ourselves very, very well and we’ll be advocating, again, from the Defense Appropriations Committee and using my seniority and my position on that committee to try and leverage that for our airbase. So I feel pretty good about it, but it’s never over until it’s over,” he said.

Ryan says the decision whether or not the C-130Js will make it to the Air Reserve Station in Vienna should come sometime next year.