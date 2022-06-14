(WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan held a virtual press conference to make clear his stance on keeping trade tariffs on China and urging the Biden administration to do so.

Last week, Ryan sent a letter to President Joe Biden, which strongly urged against reductions currently under deliberation by the administration.

“I have long opposed letting China get away with policies that discriminate against U.S. exports and contribute to the reduction of American jobs, manufacturing and innovation. We cannot continue to enable China’s practices that cripple our workforce by allowing Chinese-made products to flood our markets,” Ryan said in the letter.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Ryan said lifting the tariffs would be a big mistake, and that he supported former President Donald Trump when he enacted the tariffs. He also said he understands the issue of inflation, but says there’s no proof that lifting the tariffs will help.

“I understand that people are getting hammered in the pocketbook — it is real, it is significant and it is very painful for a lot of families and we understand that. But, there is no real evidence that lifting these tariffs is going to have any impact at all on inflationary pressures,” he said.

According to Politico, last week, the president told Cabinet members that he’s leaning in favor of lifting some of Trump’s China tariffs.

“I will oppose this administration on this issue and think that they are getting a lot of bad information on the issue that the inflationary impact that this will have,” he said.

When asked about comments he made criticizing tariffs back in 2018 through 2020, Ryan says he has always been side by side with the industry and with laborers on this issue and his record is clear that he supports the tariffs.

“How many trips have I made to Wheatland Tube or to Vallourec or steel companies in our community to support them, to support the businesses and the workers there?” Ryan said.

Ryan also was asked whether or not he feels his position is sacrificing climate goals, to which he stated that relying on China for manufacturing is disastrous.

“They have the dirtiest steel in the world, they have the dirtiest productions in the world, they’re still dumping a bunch of stuff into their rivers, they have all kinds of environmental and health issues because of that,” Ryan said.