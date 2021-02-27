Congressman Ryan announces local high school students nominated to military academies

Each year, Ryan nominates some of the best and brightest students from the 13th District to United States military academies

Saturday morning, Congressman Tim Ryan announced the names of 15 local students who were nominated to attend national military academies in 2021.

Each nominee completed an application and interviewed with the 13th District Nomination Committee.

“Our team, we get to interview you, we get to learn about you, we get to meet and hear about your families who are so supportive of you, to put you here and to give you the love and sometimes the discipline over the years that you need to be in this amazing spot,” Ryan said.

The following students were nominated:

  • Rachel Prior
    Daughter of Scott & Kelly Prior
    Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
    United States Naval Academy
  • Spencer Feeley
    Son of Brian & June Feeley
    Circleview Academy
    United States Military Academy at West Point
  • Brody Todd
    Son of Scott & Tammy Todd
    Poland Seminary High School & Youngstown State University
    United States Naval Academy
  • Randy McCloskey
    Son of Laura Mogg
    Austintown Fitch High School
    United States Military Academy at West Point
  • Chase Powers
    Son of Jeffrey & Grace Powers
    St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
    United States Air Force Academy
  • Maguire Franko
    Son of Todd & Terrie Franko
    Poland Seminary High School
    United States Military Academy at West Point
  • Bailey Adams
    Daughter of Brian & Trisha Adams
    Newton Falls High School
    United States Military Academy at West Point
  • Julia Gorby
    Daughter of Keith Gorby & Angela Hippley
    Boardman High School
    United States Naval Academy
  • Aidan Swavel
    Son of Jeffrey & Renee Swavel
    Boardman High School
    United States Air Force Academy
  • Salvatore Buonamici
    Son of Jon Buonamici
    Boardman High School
    United States Naval Academy
  • Carson Lewis
    Son of John & Eva Lewis
    Howland High School & University of Cincinnati
    United States Naval Academy
  • Patrick Wilson
    Son of Rickey & Annemarie Wilson
    Ursuline High School
    United States Naval Academy
  • Stephen Pavlansky
    Son of Thomas & Kathleen Pavlansky
    Lakeview High School
    United States Air Force Academy
  • Zachary Glavic
    Son of David & Jennifer Glavic
    Austintown Fitch High School
    United States Naval Academy
  • Anthony Zumbar
    Son of Andrew & Michelle Zumbar
    Alliance High School
    United States Naval Academy

