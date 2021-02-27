Congressman Ryan announces local high school students nominated to military academies

(WKBN) – Saturday morning, Congressman Tim Ryan announced the names of 15 local students who were nominated to attend national military academies in 2021.
Each year, Congressman Ryan nominates some of the best and brightest students from the 13th District to United States military academies.
Each nominee completed an application and interviewed with the 13th District Nomination Committee.
“Our team, we get to interview you, we get to learn about you, we get to meet and hear about your families who are so supportive of you, to put you here and to give you the love and sometimes the discipline over the years that you need to be in this amazing spot,” Ryan said.
The following students were nominated:
- Rachel Prior
Daughter of Scott & Kelly Prior
Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
United States Naval Academy
- Spencer Feeley
Son of Brian & June Feeley
Circleview Academy
United States Military Academy at West Point
- Brody Todd
Son of Scott & Tammy Todd
Poland Seminary High School & Youngstown State University
United States Naval Academy
- Randy McCloskey
Son of Laura Mogg
Austintown Fitch High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
- Chase Powers
Son of Jeffrey & Grace Powers
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School
United States Air Force Academy
- Maguire Franko
Son of Todd & Terrie Franko
Poland Seminary High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
- Bailey Adams
Daughter of Brian & Trisha Adams
Newton Falls High School
United States Military Academy at West Point
- Julia Gorby
Daughter of Keith Gorby & Angela Hippley
Boardman High School
United States Naval Academy
- Aidan Swavel
Son of Jeffrey & Renee Swavel
Boardman High School
United States Air Force Academy
- Salvatore Buonamici
Son of Jon Buonamici
Boardman High School
United States Naval Academy
- Carson Lewis
Son of John & Eva Lewis
Howland High School & University of Cincinnati
United States Naval Academy
- Patrick Wilson
Son of Rickey & Annemarie Wilson
Ursuline High School
United States Naval Academy
- Stephen Pavlansky
Son of Thomas & Kathleen Pavlansky
Lakeview High School
United States Air Force Academy
- Zachary Glavic
Son of David & Jennifer Glavic
Austintown Fitch High School
United States Naval Academy
- Anthony Zumbar
Son of Andrew & Michelle Zumbar
Alliance High School
United States Naval Academy