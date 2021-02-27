Congressman Ryan announces local high school students nominated to military academies

Each year, Ryan nominates some of the best and brightest students from the 13th District to United States military academies

(WKBN) – Saturday morning, Congressman Tim Ryan announced the names of 15 local students who were nominated to attend national military academies in 2021.

Each nominee completed an application and interviewed with the 13th District Nomination Committee.

“Our team, we get to interview you, we get to learn about you, we get to meet and hear about your families who are so supportive of you, to put you here and to give you the love and sometimes the discipline over the years that you need to be in this amazing spot,” Ryan said.

The following students were nominated: