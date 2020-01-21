Congressman praises new Akron Children’s facility for mental health care

The hospital expansion has brought a new level of mental health care to the Mahoning Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital has a new facility that expanded behavioral health services. On Tuesday, Congressman Tim Ryan was able to tour it.

The expansion has brought a new level of mental health care to the Mahoning Valley.

“There’s so many young people today that are dealing with social media, peer pressure, economic insecurity — it wears on you,” Ryan said. “You’re not going to high school and getting a job, you need some help. They’re really filling a gap here in the Mahoning Valley.”

In a hospital system of care, many kids would be discharged without a lot of support, which leads to readmissions.

This is a step down from the in-patient unit, which allows more concentrated therapies.