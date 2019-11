CMT is very involved in the skilled trades and apprenticeships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson was in town on Tuesday, meeting up with employees and the owner at City Machine Technologies in Youngstown.

They’re talking about the company’s success and some of the challenges they face.

CMT is very involved in the skilled trades and apprenticeships. Those are two areas Johnson has encouraged high schools to focus on in preparing students for graduation.