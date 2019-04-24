Congressman Bill Johnson speaks with Campbell Schools about education reform Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) - Congressman Bill Johnson toured the future site of the Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center in Campbell on Wednesday.

He also spoke with Campbell school leaders about what he hopes to change in Ohio's public school systems.

Johnson touched on how teachers need to teach and move away from standardized testing.

It's something that the superintendent agrees with.

"I love his passion when he was talking about what we need to do in education, and everything he talked about, and what he spoke of are what our core beliefs are here in Campbell City Schools," said Superintendent Matthew Bowen.

Johnson also made a stop in Beloit to present the Congressional App Challenge Award at West Branch High School.