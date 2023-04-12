YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, is adding his voice to other Republican lawmakers hoping a federal court will uphold a ruling involving a widely-used abortion pill.

Johnson is one of more than 65 Republicans from the House and Senate to sign onto a brief asking a federal appeals court to rule in favor of a Texas judge who last week reversed the Food and Drug Administration’s nationwide approval of the drug mifepristone.

Johnson says while abortion is a very delicate issue, he believes it should be left up to the states.

“I think the Supreme Court made the right decision when they put the issue of abortion back down to the states. Many people thought that what the Supreme Court did was make abortion illegal. They did not. They simply told the states it’s up to you,” Johnson said.

The FDA and the Biden Administration are appealing the Texas court ruling.