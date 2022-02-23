POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Michael Morgenstern is a candidate for Congress who is still waiting to see the new district maps. He filed to run in November.

Morgenstern is knocking on doors to tell people he’s running to represent what is currently Ohio’s 6th District, but that could change.

He was raised in Columbiana, is 30-years old, served with the Marines in Afghanistan and is now self-employed.

“I feel like I haven’t had a say in this world a lot, and I feel like we need strong people to stand up,” Morgenstern said.

Morgenstern has no political experience. When he joined the Marines, he was flown out of the blue to Parris Island. He believes no job can prepare someone for Congress. At the end of his active duty, he says signs pointed him to join the race.

“I feel like I’m running because I want to motivate people that might stand back and think I cannot do this,” he said.

Morgenstern leads by example in his campaign, including taking time to pick up trash as he puts signs in yards.

While he spreads his message in the neighborhood, he also waits for the district boundaries. The redistricting fight puts him at a disadvantage.

“How am I supposed to know where I’m supposed to hang these door hangers or where am I supposed to put what district I’m in? Well, there is no district, essentially.”

Morgenstern says Americans are his priority. He’s against illegal immigration and feels human trafficking is a problem across the USA and particularly in Ohio.

His dog Duke is his biggest fan and whose comfort helps him look past the costs of being a veteran.

Morgenstern realizes his challenger in the primary, Bill Johnson, is also a veteran but feels he has what it takes to beat him.

“New ideas that the older generation is lacking,” Morgenstern said.

Morgenstern said Ohio has had many prior representatives that stood up and fought for our country and our freedoms. He said we need that now more than ever.