Conflicting stories as three face charges after alleged assault at Liberty hotel

Neighbors on both sides of the hotel room heard a bunch of commotion

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are facing charges, arrested in connection to an alleged assault at the Rodeway Inn in Liberty over the weekend.

Police continue piecing together what happened inside room 128 Friday night.

“I think there’s a lot more to the story,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro.

Kayla Judson, Lynn Johnson and Jason Smith are now facing charges in connection to the alleged assault.

Police were first called to the scene just after 9:45 p.m. Friday when someone staying in the room next door called 911.

Caller: “Me and my fiance sat here, I heard ’em thumping around next door and the next thing you know, I heard him screaming help!”

Mike Brammer stays in the other room next to 128.

“I was in the room and I heard a bunch of racket and I come out the door and there was like five or six units, police units, looked like the ambulance and the fire truck,” he said.

When officers got there, they found a man bleeding from his mouth with about five teeth knocked out.

“As he put it, they beat the crap out of him,” Chief Meloro said.

The man told investigators his ex-girlfriend, Judson, stopped by his room to talk. He told police that 10 minutes later, two men, including Judson’s current boyfriend, Johnson, knocked on the door and beat him up. He also accused Judson of taking his phone.

The three took off but were found less than an hour later by Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies at Johnson’s home 21 miles away in Bristol. According to a police report, deputies discovered suspected crack and drug paraphernalia inside.

All three were taken into custody.

“We interviewed them in reference to this and they had a completely different side of the story,” Chief Meloro said.

The investigation is ongoing.