COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Ever since the Kufleitners announced they bought the Columbiana Theatre, the Creative Collective can now start booking bands.

Next Friday, the theatre will play host to three musical acts starting at 7 p.m., ranging from bluegrass to acoustical and more.

For one band member, it’s great to perform in his hometown.

“We have a theatre in our hometown now. There’s definitely a draw to that and it’s kind of been stagnant for a few years so we want to bring live music to it. Selfishly, we want to bring live music to anywhere that will put up with us,” said Joseph Conkle with the Conkle Brothers.

“We want to make this such a great community space for all arts and education and information,” said Erich Offenburg with Columbiana Chamber of Commerce.

There are still tickets available, depending on where you wish to sit.

Beer will be served.