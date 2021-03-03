Local concealed carry licenses on the rise

Mahoning County was in the Top 10 for licenses issued, revoked and denied

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The number of people who received a CCW license in Ohio was up in 2020, compared to 2019.

Last year, 169,232 licenses were issued, which is 27.8% more than the year before, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s annual report. The state also rejected 1,777 applications because they didn’t meet state requirements and revoked 429 licenses.

The number of new licenses hit 96,892, the third-highest in 16 years. The number of renewals was also the third-highest at 72,340. The report also said roughly 700,000 Ohioans held a CCW license

“A law-abiding citizen with a gun is a great deterrent, and I encourage it,” Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said. “If you’re a law-abiding citizen and want to take the time to learn to handle a weapon, come and get your CCW.”

Locally, Mahoning County issued the most licenses with 2,360 (1,343 in 2019). There were 1,359 (1,269) renewals in the county, 32 (64) suspended, 39 (134 ) revoked and 75 (68) denied.

Columbiana County issued 1,377 (654) licenses, renewed 891 (915), suspended 12 (51), revoked none in both years, and denied 2 (4).

In Trumbull County, 983 (619) were issued, 974 (1,716) renewed, 33 (29) suspended, 3 (9) revoked and 21 (2) denied.

Mahoning County was the 10th highest in issued licenses, third highest in revoked and seventh highest in denied licenses.