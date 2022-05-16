YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is expected to begin today for a man on trial for his role in an October 2020 shooting.

Luis Johnson, 24, is on trial on a charge of complicity to commit attempted murder for his role in an Oct. 12, 2020, shooting that wounded a man on the East Side.

Jurors will be reporting to the courtroom of Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to be selected to hear the case.

Johnson is accused of shooting a man on Fairfax Avenue as he was leaving a house there.

Police said the victim was the ex-boyfriend of a woman Johnson was seeing. The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

A trial date for a second defendant, Tyree Robinson, 23, has been continued. A new date was not listed in online court records.