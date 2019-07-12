Completion date set for new multimedia center at Stambaugh Stadium

The project is funded in part by a $1 million gift from the founder of Falcon Transport

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Blake Shelton tickets for the Y-Live concert officially went on sale today, which got us wondering how renovations are coming along at YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium, where the concert will be held.

The east side of the stadium is undergoing a $3 million construction project to build the new Don Constantini Multimedia Center.

It will house a classroom for the YSU Department of Communications and host game day media activities for all Stambaugh Stadium events.

“It’s a great project. It’s an exciting project and we’ve struggled with this one. We’ve been a little surprised by some of the problems that have popped up but we’ve got a good team working on it. We’ve got a completion date for Sept. 6,” said YSU’s John Hyden.

The project is funded in part by a $1 million gift from Don Constantini, the founder of Falcon Transport.