LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating reports of sexual harassment regarding Leetonia Schools’ superintendent.

Robert Mehno is on leave during the police investigation. No charges have been filed against him.

Leetonia Police Chief Allen Haueter said the investigation is still ongoing. The complaints were made by school employees, and no students were involved, he said.

The school board is also conducting its own internal investigation.

Mehno has worked for the district for 10 years.