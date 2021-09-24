Complaints lead to raid at suspected drug house in Niles, police say

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Going on complaints about suspected drug activity at a house in Niles, officers launched an investigation that ended in a raid Friday.

According to police, they began an investigation into what was going on at a house in the first block of Olive Street after they received several complaints of drug activity.

Members of the Drug/Street Crimes Unit said they made several undercover purchases of heroin at the house.

A search warrant was obtained, and officers went into the home Friday morning.

Inside, they seized suspected prepackaged fentanyl-laced heroin, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and $1,290 in cash, according to the police department.

All drugs will be tested, and charges will be filed after the test results are received.

The Niles Police Drag Unit is working in conjunction with Trumbull Action Group to crackdown on drug activity in the city.