Complaint: Warren man pulled gun on customer after argument over social distancing

The complaint said George Vanderwall, Jr. had a loaded handgun and several rounds of ammunition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was filed Wednesday in federal court against a Warren man who reports said pulled a gun on a customer in a store after a brief argument over social distancing.

George Vanderwall, Jr., 34, faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is expected to have his initial court appearance later today via video from the Trumbull County jail in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.

Vanderwall has been in jail since he was arrested March 2 after Warren police received a complaint of a man pulling a gun on a customer in a West Market Street Family Dollar store.

Vanderwall was found walking on Ward Street with a 22-year-old woman. When Vanderwall was searched, police reported finding a loaded .32 caliber handgun and 36 rounds of ammunition for two different handguns.

Reports said the woman had a .22-caliber handgun in her pockets.

An affidavit in Vanderwall’s case said a witness told investigators that he was in line at the store and Vanderwall and the woman were behind him but within the six-foot radius recommended for social distancing because of COVID-19.

The witness asked Vanderwall “to respect a six-foot radius and a disagreement ensued,” the affidavit said. Vanderwall grabbed a gun from his jacket pocket and pointed it at the witness. When the witness asked what Vanderwall was going to do with the gun, Vanderwall said he was going to wait outside the store for the witness, the affidavit said. Vanderwall then left the store, the affidavit said.

Investigators looked at the video of the incident and saw Vanderwall point outside and what appears to be a handgun in his hand when he walked out of the store, the affidavit said.

Vanderwall is not allowed to have a gun because of a December 2019 felony domestic violence conviction in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, the affidavit said.

When police were called, Vanderwall was no longer outside the store but officers searched the area and found him and the woman nearby, according to the affidavit.

According to Warren Municipal Court records, no charges have been filed against the woman.