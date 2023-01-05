HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Farrell man is facing charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Hermitage apartment complex on Wednesday.

Devontae Napier, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited firearm.

He’s accused of shooting a woman in the buttocks in the 1500 block of Parke Drive.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police that the shooter ran through the woods, south toward Farrell UPMC Hospital after the shooting. They provided officers with a description of the suspect.

Police later learned that Napier, who had a relationship with the victim, was the shooter, according to the complaint. Investigators say Napier was seen on Facebook Live holding a gun and talking about being in the same location where the shooting had occurred. Based on the video, officers believed that he was still in the apartment complex at the time.

Officers confronted Napier in the building but say he jumped out of a second-floor window and ran toward Carolyn Street, according to the complaint. Officers took him into custody in the 2000 block of Madison Street after a brief chase.

The victim, who was taken to the hospital after the shooting, told investigators that Napier shot her as she tried to run away from him after an argument, the complaint stated.

Officers reported finding a .22-caliber shell casing in the parking lot and a Glock 44 .22-caliber handgun in the area, according to the complaint.

The complaint says Napier has a previous felony burglary conviction from 2018, which makes it illegal for him to have a firearm.